This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Chrissy and Laney.

Give a big hello to Chrissy (A040402), who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a deep blue tuxedo coat is enjoying her new quarters in adoptions.  She is a little over a year old, curious, sweet and loves to stand at attention.  Chrissy has light copper eyes and sparkling white paws, tummy and bib offsetting her mostly blue coat.  Chrissy watches the hallway and waits for visitors hoping “her” family will be along soon to take her home.  Stop in and ask to get acquainted with beautiful and charming Chrissy.

Meet Laney (A040483), a 4 year old Shepherd mix with a heart as soft as her fur. She’s sweet, gentle, and happiest when she’s by your side. When the mood strikes, she gets the zoomies and will make you laugh with her goofy bursts of energy. Laney loves people and thrives on attention and affection. She’s not asking for much—just a cozy spot, some love, and a place to call home. If you’re looking for a loyal friend, Laney’s ready to meet you.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Chrissy and Laney will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Mar 3rd – Mar 7th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

