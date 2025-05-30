Rickey E. Day Obituary

Rickey Eugene Day passed from this life into the loving arms of his Savior the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Memory Care unit of Morada Senior Living facility in Friendswood, Texas with family by his side.

Rickey “Rick” was born in Moberly, Missouri on March 3, 1947, to Sterling and Mary Jane Day. Rick graduated high school from Feitshans High School in Springfield, Illinois where he met and dated his high school sweetheart and future wife Nancy Schewe.

Rick enlisted in the U.S. Navy with training in San Diego and Port Hueneme, CA and based in Gulfport, MS becoming a Construction Electrician serving in the Navy Seabees MCB-128. A position he was honored and proud to have been a part of until his last day.

Rick served two tours in Vietnam as part of the “Fighting Seabees” in Danang and in Quang Tri and was honorably discharged as an E-5 (Second Class Petty Officer).

After Vietnam, Rick was employed as an operator with Amoco Oil and Amoco Chemicals later to become BP where he worked until he retired in 1999. Service was in Rick’s heart, having come to Christ in his mother’s kitchen, Rick spent his retirement years telling others of Christ, praying for those around him and seeking to assist wherever there was a need.

From serving as a Deacon in his beloved Calvary Reformed Baptist Church…or serving as a janitor in the school at Calvary…or serving as a chauffeur to one of his grandkids…or helping with a home remodel/demolition projects….or taking out the trash at the Morada, Rick served others out of his love for Christ and did so as long as he was able but even when his memory was elusive he continued to minister and pray for those he met daily with his gentle, loving, and caring spirit. Rick never met a stranger and was a father figure to many.

Rick was preceded in death by his father Sterling P. Day, his mother Mary Jane (Curry) Day, his brother Ronald L. Day and his sister-in-law Gail Day.

Rick is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Nancy G. (Schewe) Day, his daughter Melissa L. Locke and husband Keith, his son Joel Day and his wife Elizabeth, his daughter Dora J. Jehl and her husband David, his sister Patricia Barger and her husband James, his brother Daniel Day, his brother David Day and his wife Virginia, and his sister in law Sharon Day, the treasures of his heart his beloved 13 grandchildren: Jordyn Locke, Aaron Day, Joshua Locke, Sierra Rotar, Hannah Day, Emily Day, Jakob Locke, Levi Gardner, Kara Day, Savannah Blaine, Logan Day, John Day and Layla Day and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, June 7th, 2025, at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Texas City-10,000 E F Lowry Expressway, Suite 2000, Texas City, TX 77590.

Special thanks to the Memory Care Unit of the Morada Senior Living Center in Friendswood for the loving and kind care given to Rick and family.