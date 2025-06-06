This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Flower and Glacier.

Give a big hello to Flower (A040250) who is a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat combines good looks with a sweet personality. He is about 5 years young – grown up but ready for adventures with a new family and home. Flower loves attention and appreciates the finer things in life – a soft bed, full food bowl, ear scratches and a toy or two. Flower hopes the lean times are in the past and plans to be the best kitty-boy ever for his loving family. Stop in and ask to meet Flower!

Meet Glacier (A040549) a 2 year old Husky/Pyrenees mix who just hit the adoption floor. He’s full of energy and loves stretching his legs in the play yard. Glacier never turns down a good snack and always shows up with a wagging tail. He’s a friendly guy who’s ready to find a place to call home. If you’re looking for a playful companion, Glacier’s your pup.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Flower and Glacier will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 10th – June 14th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.