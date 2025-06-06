Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Flower and Glacier.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Flower and Glacier.

Give a big hello to Flower (A040250) who is a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat combines good looks with a sweet personality. He is about 5 years young – grown up but ready for adventures with a new family and home. Flower loves attention and appreciates the finer things in life – a soft bed, full food bowl, ear scratches and a toy or two. Flower hopes the lean times are in the past and plans to be the best kitty-boy ever for his loving family. Stop in and ask to meet Flower!

Meet Glacier (A040549) a 2 year old Husky/Pyrenees mix who just hit the adoption floor. He’s full of energy and loves stretching his legs in the play yard. Glacier never turns down a good snack and always shows up with a wagging tail. He’s a friendly guy who’s ready to find a place to call home. If you’re looking for a playful companion, Glacier’s your pup.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Flower and Glacier will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 10th – June 14th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

