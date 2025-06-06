Home NewsCommunityEventsTexas City plans paint & sip, parade, gospel festival, golf and more for Juneteenth
Events

Texas City plans paint & sip, parade, gospel festival, golf and more for Juneteenth

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

TEXAS CITY, TX – Starting with an evening of music and ending with a community golf tournament,
the City of Texas City has a full line-up of events planned to celebrate Juneteenth and to honor
African American heritage and culture.
The festivities begin this Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m. with Gospel Fest, where the community is invited
to enjoy an evening of music at First Missionary Baptist Church, with performances by several local
choirs, followed by light bites and refreshments served afterwards. Gospel Fest is a free event, and
everyone in the community is invited to attend.
Anyone interested in creating both a masterpiece and memories won’t want to miss Paint & Sip the
following day. During the event, guests will get instruction on how to paint a custom piece of
Juneteenth art, as they enjoy refreshments, drinks and music from a DJ. The event is Saturday, June
7 at 7 p.m. at the Showboat Pavilion. Tickets are on sale now for $30, which includes all materials,
as well as two drink tickets.
Also on June 7, there is a new event in the City’s lineup of Juneteenth festivities. The Texas City
Museum will host the Art of Freedom exhibit, comprised of pieces by local artists celebrating
Juneteenth. The museum will host a free admission day on Saturday, which includes admission to
the exhibit, plus admission to the 30,000 square feet of exhibits and displays of local history. In
addition, guests will enjoy free admission to the model train exhibit and can take a free shuttle to
the Bell House – the only Reconstruction-era African American community in Galveston County –
where they can enjoy a free tour of the home.
The Juneteenth festivities continue the following weekend with the Poetry Slam on Friday, June 13,
and the Juneteenth Parade and Charles Brown Celebration on Saturday, June 14.
A Kentucky Derby-themed evening of fashion, poetry, food and fun awaits guests at this year’s
Poetry Slam, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Doyle Convention Center and will feature local
writers and poets who will face off for a variety of cash prizes. Tables and individual tickets are
available for purchase.

The next day, Saturday, June 14, the City will host the annual Juneteenth Parade and Charles Brown
Juneteenth Celebration at Bay Street Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Texas City High School
stadium and ends at Bay Street Park. The celebration begins immediately after the parade, with a
zydeco concert, games for kids, moonwalks, a BBQ cook-off, food trucks, vendors and more.
Admission is free.
The event is named for Texas City native and Grammy-nominated blues musician Charles Brown —
best known for hits like “Merry Christmas Baby” and “Driftin’ Blues” and for being inducted into the
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Juneteenth celebrations conclude with the annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament on Tuesday,
June 17 at 1 p.m. at Bayou Golf Course. Teams of four will compete for prizes, with special added
challenges, like a closest to the pin competition, the longest drive, and hole in one.
For more information about the City of Texas City’s Juneteenth festivities, visit
www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

City of La Marque to Host Juneteenth Gala Featuring Living Rodeo Legend...

Join Us At This Year at the Lone Star Bash!

DICKINSON – BAY AREA NAACP Hosts Annual Juneteenth Breakfast: A Celebration of...

DICKINSON – BAY AREA NAACP Hosts Annual Juneteenth Breakfast: A Celebration of...

A Chair-Raising Event

Commissioner Buckingham Encourages Texans to Attend Memorial Day Ceremonies At Texas State...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close