By Carol J. Rhodes, Author/Editor

Texas City, Texas

The Great Galveston Hurricane which formed August 27, 1900, became the deadliest natural disaster in United

States history. It caused approximately 8,000 deaths, most of which occurred in Galveston, Texas. In addition to the number of persons killed, the storm destroyed thousands of buildings of all uses and over 3,600 homes. It also left approximately

10,000 people homeless out of a population of fewer than 38,000.

A ship travelling east of the Windward Islands in 1900 detected a tropical cyclone which made landfall in the Dominican Republic as only a weak storm on September 2. Following, the cyclone drifted along the southern coast of Cuba and reached the Gulf of Mexico on September 6 where it strengthened into a hurricane. On its way, the great storm brought severe

flooding and thunderstorms to Cuba and Jamaica.

The hurricane brought strong winds to a large area of east Texas with Galveston suffering the worst impact. Further north the storm continued with fatalities and heavy rain and winds in Ohio, lllinols, New York, Massachusetts, and Missouri. At this time, with ship reports being the only reliable way to observe hurricanes, origination of the storm and its ensuing path was not completely certain.

On September 6, a shfp Louisiana encountered the hurricane where its captain estimated the system had wind speeds of 100 mph. It continued to strengthen significantly while heading west-northwest across the Gulf. On September 7, it reached its peak intensity with estimated winds of 145 mph, making it equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane on today’s scale. The

system weakened some on September 8 as it approached the coast of Texas, while the weather bureau in Galveston began observing hurricane force winds. The system made landfall around 8 PM to the south of Houston.

While crossing Galveston Island and West Bay, the eye of the storm passed southwest of the city of Galveston, and quickly weakened after moving inland after falling to tropical storm intensity bn September 9.

The storm then transitioned into cyclone strength as it moved over Iowa on September 11. Remnants reached the Gulf of Saint Lawrence the following day, and after crossing Newfoundland and entering the far north Atlantic, lasting traces were noted near Iceland on September 15 where the storm finally dissipated.

The 1900 Galveston hurricane, which became the deadliest natural disaster in United States history, as of 2025, still remains the fourth deadliest Atlantic hurricane on record. Following the storm, three engineers, most likely from Houston, designed and oversaw plans to raise the Gulf of Mexico shoreline of Galveston Island by 17 feet and erect a 10-mile seawall.

Nearly all the damage from this hurricane occurred in Texas with the worst of it occurring in Galveston, Texas. However, many surrounding communities suffered serious damage and loss of life. Throughout Texas, in areas other than Galveston, at least $3 Million in damage occurred to cotton crops, $ 75,000 to telegraph and felephone poles, and $60,000 to railroads. Areas hardest hit were Alta Loma, Alvin, Angleton, Brazoria, Brookshire, El Campo, West Columbia, Pearland, and Richmond. In West

Columbia the storm destroyed the old capitol building of the former Republic of Texas. Throughout Brazoria County, the

hurricane caused S 200,000 in damage and 47 deaths. Houston also sustained significant damage to a Masonic temple,

a railroad powerhouse, an opera house, a courthouse and many businesses, churches, homes, hotels, and school buildings. Downed trees and electrical wires left several streets/roads completely impassable to vehicles. The city of Houston also suffered two deaths, one of which occurred when a man was struck by falling timber. There has been significant recovery

and development in Galveston and its environs since 1900. Galveston supports UTMB, the oldest medical school in Texas which prides itself in having five schools of specialties and medical research and more than 1,000 of faculty. Its original building, Ashbel intellect Building, was originally called “Old Red” when it began in 1890. The city also supports the Galveston, Naval Museum, the nation’s oldest continuously published newspaper “The Connecticut Courant” first published in 1764, the

Texas Seaport Museum, Moody Gardens, and Bishop’s Palace.

Best Events and Things to Do in Galveston: See a Sunset at the beach Visit the 10-mile Galveston Seawall Search the events which are BIG in Galveston:

Festivals

Texas Events

Galveston Fourth of July

Galveston AIA Sandcastle Competition

Events

Concerts

Food Festivals

Sports

Arts

Live Music

Theatre

Galveston Beach

Nightlife

Art Walks

Sailing & Day Cruises