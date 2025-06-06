Newly Elected COM Board Members Sworn In

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce the swearing-in of its newly elected and re-elected Board of Trustees (BOT) members following the May 3, 2025, election. The swearing-in took place during the board meeting on May 28, 2025.

The newly elected trustees are:

Wilma Clark Green – Position 1

– Position 1 Kimberly Dodson – Position 4

– Position 4 Dr. William (Bill) McGarvey – Position 5 (re-elected)

Each trustee brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to advancing COM’s mission of providing accessible and high-quality education to the community.

Wilma Clark Green is a lifelong resident of Texas City and a veteran educator. She co-founded Mainland Preparatory Academy, the first charter school in Galveston County, and holds multiple degrees and certifications in education and business. She brings decades of leadership and community engagement to her new role.

Kimberly Dodson is a Dickinson resident and professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Houston–Clear Lake. She brings both academic and field experience to the board, having served as a correctional officer, deputy sheriff and U.S. Marshals contract agent. Dr. Dodson is nationally recognized for her research on correctional policies, social inequality and justice-involved individuals with disabilities.

Dr. William (Bill) McGarvey was re-elected to Position 5 and brings extensive institutional knowledge to the board. A long-time advocate for education, he has played an important role in COM’s growth and continued service to the region.

During the May 28 meeting, the Board of Trustees also elected new officers for the upcoming term. Officer elections are held every two years.



The newly elected officers are:

• Melissa Skipworth – Chair (8 years on the BOT) Position 5: Term ends 2029

• Kyle Dickson – Vice Chair (10 years on the BOT) Position 3: Term ends 2027

• Kimberly Dodson – Secretary (newly elected) Position 4: Term ends 2031

“It is an honor to serve alongside such passionate and dedicated trustees,” said Melissa Skipworth, newly elected Chair of the COM Board of Trustees. “As we look to the future, I am confident that together we will build on the college’s success and continue expanding opportunities for our students and the communities we serve.”

The College also recognized Don Gartman for his service as outgoing chair. He served in the role for two years and has completed eight years of dedicated service as a trustee. Gartman will serve in the at-large position, with his current term set to end in 2029.

The newly elected trustees will serve six-year terms, during which they will contribute to policymaking, strategic planning and ensuring the college meets the evolving needs of its students and the community.

Photo: COM Board of Trustees, from left to right: Don Gartman, Kimberly Dodson, Wilma Clark Green, Melissa Skipworth, Kyle Dickson and Bill McGarvey.

Contact: Jose Salazar, Senior Communications Specialist, (409) 933-8923 or jsalazar18@com.edu

College of the Mainland is a learning-centered, comprehensive community college dedicated to student success and the intellectual and economic prosperity of the diverse communities we serve. Taxing districts include the independent school districts of Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/La Marque. Its service area includes League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Bacliff and San Leon.