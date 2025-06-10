Texas City Juneteenth Celebrations

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The city’s annual Juneteenth Poetry Slam is planned for Friday, June 13, and the Juneteenth Parade and Charles Brown Celebration on Saturday, June 14.

A Kentucky Derby-themed evening of fashion, poetry, food and fun awaits guests at this year’s

Poetry Slam, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Doyle Convention Center and will feature local

writers and poets who will face off for a variety of cash prizes. Tables and individual tickets are

available for purchase.

The next day, Saturday, June 14, the City will host the annual Juneteenth Parade and Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration at Bay Street Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Texas City High School stadium and ends at Bay Street Park. The celebration begins immediately after the parade, with a zydeco concert, games for kids, moonwalks, a BBQ cook-off, food trucks, vendors and more. Admission is free.

The event is named for Texas City native and Grammy-nominated blues musician Charles Brown best known for hits like “Merry Christmas Baby” and “Driftin’ Blues” and for being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Juneteenth celebrations conclude with the annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at Bayou Golf Course. Teams of four will compete for prizes, with special added challenges, like a closest to the pin competition, the longest drive, and hole in one.

For more information about the City of Texas City’s Juneteenth festivities, visit

www.texascitytx.gov.