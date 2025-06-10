Home NewsCommunityEventsTexas City Juneteenth Celebrations
Events

Texas City Juneteenth Celebrations

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The city’s annual Juneteenth Poetry Slam is planned for Friday, June 13, and the Juneteenth Parade and Charles Brown Celebration on Saturday, June 14.

A Kentucky Derby-themed evening of fashion, poetry, food and fun awaits guests at this year’s

Poetry Slam, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Doyle Convention Center and will feature local

writers and poets who will face off for a variety of cash prizes. Tables and individual tickets are

available for purchase.

The next day, Saturday, June 14, the City will host the annual Juneteenth Parade and Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration at Bay Street Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Texas City High School stadium and ends at Bay Street Park. The celebration begins immediately after the parade, with a zydeco concert, games for kids, moonwalks, a BBQ cook-off, food trucks, vendors and more. Admission is free.

The event is named for Texas City native and Grammy-nominated blues musician Charles Brown best known for hits like “Merry Christmas Baby” and “Driftin’ Blues” and for being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Juneteenth celebrations conclude with the annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at Bayou Golf Course. Teams of four will compete for prizes, with special added challenges, like a closest to the pin competition, the longest drive, and hole in one.

For more information about the City of Texas City’s Juneteenth festivities, visit

www.texascitytx.gov.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

City of La Marque to Host Juneteenth Gala Featuring Living Rodeo Legend...

Texas City plans paint & sip, parade, gospel festival, golf and more...

Join Us At This Year at the Lone Star Bash!

DICKINSON – BAY AREA NAACP Hosts Annual Juneteenth Breakfast: A Celebration of...

DICKINSON – BAY AREA NAACP Hosts Annual Juneteenth Breakfast: A Celebration of...

A Chair-Raising Event

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close