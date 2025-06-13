Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 78 degrees. This week will be a little cloudy with lots of sun this weekend for great fishing like last week! The tides and water levels will be changing from 3-4 to twice daily Saturday. Water temperatures are in the 70s. Last week there were fewer big 25 in plus trout in the surf, and more on the bayside. Water levels are back and forth per normal with a lot of sargassum washing in. Anglers are still catching plenty of redfish everywhere. There are plenty of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, black drum, sheepshead and crabs caught along the jetty. The flounder are here for the Spring but mostly 16-20 inches. The bigger stingrays and sharks are definitely here and the real action has begun. Seeing more sharks while shrimping in the bay the past few days. The surf is still producing lots of redfish and huge black drum, some big speckled trout and a lot of sharks along the whole peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist and High Island. Anglers are using cut mullet, big menhaden or shad, and stingray chunks for bait with awesome results. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 76 degrees. 4640 CFS coming down the San Jacinto River at Highway 90 and a whopping 37,500 CFS dumping in Liberty on the Trinity. With the south winds, the west shoreline around to Thompson’s is fresh. Water improves around the blue atoll and in the south end of Adkisson island. Smith Point is holding some good salt water along with the Laporte area. Great mixed bags are being caught in these areas. MRedfish are smoking WAC Attacks kicking shad in the rollover moon color under a popping cork. Trout are tight to the shoreline in 4-6 feet of water eating live shrimp under a popping cork and the WACky Shad XL in the sparkle chartreuse color married with a 1/4-⅜ ounce jig head depending on their mood. Drum and sheepshead are on rocks that poke out into the bay eating live shrimp under a popping cork along with flounder. Flounder are on rock lines very close to docks it seems. Outlaw rods seem to handle the larger fish with ease and remember, when fishing around sharp objects, abrasion resistant fluoro or mono are the best leaders to use. Be safe and always wear your kill switch. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. With the hard south, southeast winds this time of year fresh water is now being blown into Baytown from the Trinity lowering the parts per unit significantly. Good water is in the ship channel by the blue atoll. The west shoreline by Eagle point is holding good fish and believe it or not, smith point has some good looking salt water. Remember, fishing structure is your best bet. Reefs seem to be ok but shell sandbars have been producing well on the ambush side with the current flowing around using Redemption Outdoor gear popping corks and live shrimp. Additionally, grass shorelines with bait present are where it is at for redfish but takes patience as you must stick with it. We have been catching good redfish in this scenario using WAC Attacks WACky Shad XL in the sparkle chartreuse color married with a redfish magic spinner bait to mimic button shad by and in grass. Flounder are being caught well with lures and live shrimp on rocks as well. Always be prepared and wear your kill switch, it could save your families lives. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees. Great catches of red snapper offshore, with some king mackerel along with a few cobia showing up. Speckled trout catches remain strong in most of the bay systems over shell reefs and under diving gulls. Best bite has been on live natural baits, croaker and shrimp, but seasoned anglers throwing artificial lures are catching them as well. Galveston jetty anglers are finding speckled trout, a few slot size redfish, and black drum. Some areas of Galveston Bay, especially in Trinity Bay, have been affected by some freshwater runoff. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. This week will be a little cloudy with lots of sun this weekend for great fishing like last week! The tides and water levels will be changing from 3-4 to twice daily Saturday. Only changes have been the heat. Fishing remains great by boat and wading around oyster beds. Still catching a lot of speckled trout everywhere, sheepshead and bull redfish with some gaff tops/hardheads under a popping with live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain Jack Blume, North Jetty Bait Camp. Surface water temperature 83 degrees in East Galveston Bay. As in previous weeks, the water clarity is normal. Good numbers of trout are along the protected Shorelines over shell pockets, but it is necessary to weed through a large number of small fish to find the solid females. Redfish are along the grass lines and over shell with the higher tides. A few nice flounder are busting bait up around grass lines with good current flow. If you see nervous bait flipping on the surface the fish are close by, if not, you are best to move on to another spot, after making a few casts. The lighter the jig head the better, 1/16 ounce to ¼ ounce, determined by the wind and current. Tails with paddles are performing the best, as we were utilizing Anahuac based, Wac Attack tails and top performing colors varied, depending upon water clarity and light conditions, with Rollover Moon being a favorite. Still finding good success using Fish Smack Popping corks with a 1-2 foot leader above a shrimp imitation lure, or Tails with a 1/16 ounce jig head, with a hard pop and a 5-10 second pause gathering the most strikes. The topwater bite has also been good when utilized on our early morning and late afternoon trips, so if you like throwing walking baits, now is the perfect time to get on the water and make it happen. When the wind cooperates we are starting to see some fish show up on reefs in the middle portion of the bay, which should get better as the temperatures continue to rise. We also found a few birds working in the middle of the bay, and found some solid trout under them, as well as gafftop, which is typical for this time of the year. Until Next Time. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 87 degrees.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.33 feet above pool. 1190 CFS coming down the west fork at 59 in humble and 813 CFS running down the East fork at FM1485. Water is muddy. The south end of the lake looks good and is holding fish around boat docks and deep structure. Largemouth bass are good using worms and grubs Texas rigged and recently being caught with deep diving crank baits. White bass are being caught on the humps by the dam on little Georges and duck tracker slabs vertical jigging. Catfish are very good by drains next to bulkheads eating fresh caught shad on the bottom. Crappie are fantastic, but you have to get them early as the bite does not last long in the morning. Crappie are tight to structure in 6-10 feet of water eating small hand tied jigs. Be safe and always wear your kill switch. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 75 degrees. This week will be a little cloudy with lots of sun this weekend for great fishing like last week! The tides and water levels will be changing from 3-4 to twice daily Saturday. Water temperatures are just right. Anglers are catching speckled trout, redfish, and black drum with some occasional sand trout, gafftop, and croakers. The sheepshead are around structures and piers. Wade fishing along the levee or anywhere from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.