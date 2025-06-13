GREATER HOUSTON AREA ASSOCIATIONOF EDUCATION FOUNDATIONS

The GHAAEF was the recipient of the Texas House Resolution HR 50 by our District 23 State Representative Terri Leo Wilson. (Copy Attached)



The Resolution recognizes education foundations as serving as a valuable resource for school districts across the Lone Star State. The Resolution also highlights the essential role of education foundations equipping school districts with

tools they need to succeed.

Picture to the Left

Left to Right:

Christy Tarkington, Assistant Director, Humble ISD Education Foundation, Gina

Welsh, Executive Director, Santa Fe TX Education Foundation, Jennifer Tweeton, Interim CEO, Houston ISD Education Foundation, Danielle Bartz, Chief of Staff, Education Foundation of Harris County, José Boix, Board Member, Texas City ISD Foundation

for the Future, Genny White, Executive Director, Texas City ISD Foundation for the

Future, Sandra Harper Scott, Executive Director, Spring ISD Education Foundation,

Trina Silva, Director, Education Foundation of Harris County, Annie Matthews-Bobet,

Development Manager, Houston ISD Education Foundation and Emily Ontiveros, Executive Director, Pasadena ISD Education Foundation.