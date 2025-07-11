BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN KITCHEN/HOUSTON WEST LOOP IS TITLE SPONSOR OF THEINAUGURAL GALVESTON COUNTY ALL-SPORTS & CELEBRITY REUNION

Honoring Greatness, Celebrating the Legacy, Reuniting Fellow Student-Athletes

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS (June 30, 2025) – Galveston County, known for producing some of the highest numbers of professional athletes in Texas and across the country, continues to shine as a hub of sports excellence. On July 19th, Texas City will host the first annual County-wide All-Sports & Celebrity Reunion. Boudreaux’s Cajun Kitchen/Houston West Loop has been announced as the Title Sponsor. JMK5 Holdings, LLC, is the Presenting Sponsor.

The event will be held at the beautiful Marquee in Mainland City Centre, located at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX 77591. Due to limited seating, event organizers recommend guests RSVP by July 13 th ’s food deadline. This inaugural event will feature an Athletes Player Party, entertainment, dancing, vendors, food, cash bar, raffles, door prizes, tributes, guest speakers, awards, Juneteenth references, and more!

Larry York, the event’s founder and a former Galveston Ball High School tennis team captain, said, “I’m excited about this party reuniting old and new acquaintances to highlight and pay tribute to what Galveston County has to offer in sports. There may also be a little good-natured, friendly rival trash-talking!” York added that attendees will enjoy a lively night of dancing and reconnecting with former and current Galveston County athletes.



Among the athletes expected to attend the celebration are: Casey Hampton, Ball High’s only two-time Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers; Andre Ware, Dickinson’s Heisman Trophy Award recipient; La Marque’s James Francis, a Baylor legend and Cincinnati Bengals star; and Ben Cavil, former Baltimore Ravens player and President of the Houston Chapter of the National Football League Players Association. Kimble Anders, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Cougar Hall of Famer, looks forward to the celebration because “it bridges the gap between the legends and athletes county-wide, providing the opportunity to re-connect and reminisce.” Mike Holmes, a former San Francisco 49ers player and President of the

Galveston Professional Athletes, said “the celebration is a chance to highlight Galveston County’s athletic history.

A cocktail reception kicks off the celebration at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. with Juneteenth and sports historical retrospectives, tributes, pro athletes Q&A, door prize giveaways, vendors, musical entertainment, and dancing. Mero Entertainment will provide recorded music and special effects.

Proceeds will be donated to Kimble Anders’ RBGB Foundation, Galveston Professional Athletes, and the Athletes in Acting Awards Hand Up Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization providing scholarships to student-athletes studying film, communications, the arts, advertising, and marketing.

For more information regarding event sponsorship, to volunteer, to RSVP, email: info@athletesinactingawards.com