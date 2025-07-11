Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Taffy and Apple Fritter.
This week's Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Taffy and Apple Fritter.

Meet Taffy (A038782) a 1 ½ year old Pointer mix who’s been waiting patiently for her forever home since October 2024. She’s the shelter’s longest resident, but she hasn’t let that dim her spirit. Taffy is sweet, full of energy, and always ready to run or play. She loves stretching her legs in the yard and soaking up attention from her favorite people. This girl’s got a big heart and a playful soul. She’s more than ready to finally head home for good.

Give a big hello to Apple Fritter (A040929) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair brown tabby.  She is about 4 years old, sweet, friendly and has plenty of playful moments – but past the zoomies stage. Apple Fritter has a delicate almost exotic appearance.  The unusual ticked or agouti fur pattern on her body contrasts with the vivid stripes on her legs and proper tabby “M”. Apple Fritter’s pensive expression and lovely eyes will melt your heart.  Come on in and meet this delightful little lady.  Apple Fritter is ready and waiting for a family and home of her own.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Apple Fritter and Taffy will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 15th – July 19th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

