GC welcomes new Development and Foundation executive director A first-generation college grad, nonprofit leader and advocate for student success.

GALVESTON, Texas (July 8, 2025) – Galveston College welcomed Linda Bates, a

seasoned nonprofit professional and first-generation college graduate, as the new

executive director of the Office of Development and Galveston College Foundation.

Bates will take the helm of GC’s fundraising and community engagement efforts. With

nearly two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership and a deeply personal

connection to community colleges, she brings a fresh perspective, a collaborative spirit

and a strong commitment to expanding educational opportunity for all.

Raised by her grandparents and supported by a close-knit faith community, Bates

credits her success to the kind of opportunities that institutions like GC provide every

day.

“I got my start through dual credit courses at a community college,” said Bates. “That

early access changed the trajectory of my life. I believe everyone deserves that same

chance, regardless of background, income, or circumstance.”

Throughout her career, Bates has led successful capital campaigns, secured

transformational gifts and built mission-aligned partnerships that empower organizations

to serve their communities. Most recently, she spearheaded a multi-million-dollar capital

campaign to build a new campus for individuals with intellectual and developmental

disabilities, a project she calls “a defining moment” in her professional journey.

At GC, her priorities are clear: complete funding for the new Health Sciences Education

Center, deepen community partnerships, and strengthen the culture of philanthropy

among alumni, donors and local stakeholders.

“Fundraising, to me, is about much more than dollars,” said Bates. “It’s about

relationships, shared values and stories that connect people to purpose. Every gift, no

matter the size, helps open a door for a student. That’s what drives me.”

In her new role, Bates plans to build on the college’s strong foundation of access and

equity, particularly through the Universal Access Scholarship Program, UA Plus, and

the UA Basic Needs Fund.

“These programs are more than scholarships,” said Bates. “They are lifelines, providing

everything from tuition support to housing, food and transportation. They reflect a

holistic view of what students truly need to thrive.”

She also sees great potential in GC’s expanding academic and workforce programs,

especially those tied to healthcare, industry and regional development.

“The bachelor’s degrees in Nursing and Healthcare Management, and the growth of the

Health Sciences Education Center are transformational for this region,” said Bates.

“This is a moment for the community to rally around the college and invest in something

that will have lasting impact on families, local healthcare systems and our economy.”

Above all, Bates wants the community to know she’s here to listen, learn and build

lasting relationships rooted in trust and shared purpose.

“Galveston College is more than a campus, it’s a launchpad for dreams, a partner in

regional progress and a lifeline for so many,” said Bates. “I am honored to join this

community and excited to invite others into the college’s story. Whether you’re an alum,

a donor, a student, or a neighbor, your voice and support matter. Together, we can

grow something truly extraordinary.”

For more information about the Office of Development and Galveston College

Foundation, visit https://gc.edu/about-gc/administration/foundation-

development/index.php, call 409-944-1303, or email lbates@gc.edu.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE AND GALVESTON COLLEGE FOUNDATION

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

The Galveston College Foundation exists to support and enhance the ability of

Galveston College to achieve its mission of advancing people’s lives through lifelong

learning.

