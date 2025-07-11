GC welcomes new Development and Foundation executive director A first-generation college grad, nonprofit leader and advocate for student success.

GALVESTON, Texas (July 8, 2025) – Galveston College welcomed Linda Bates, a
seasoned nonprofit professional and first-generation college graduate, as the new
executive director of the Office of Development and Galveston College Foundation.
Bates will take the helm of GC’s fundraising and community engagement efforts. With
nearly two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership and a deeply personal
connection to community colleges, she brings a fresh perspective, a collaborative spirit
and a strong commitment to expanding educational opportunity for all.
Raised by her grandparents and supported by a close-knit faith community, Bates
credits her success to the kind of opportunities that institutions like GC provide every
day.
“I got my start through dual credit courses at a community college,” said Bates. “That
early access changed the trajectory of my life. I believe everyone deserves that same
chance, regardless of background, income, or circumstance.”
Throughout her career, Bates has led successful capital campaigns, secured
transformational gifts and built mission-aligned partnerships that empower organizations
to serve their communities. Most recently, she spearheaded a multi-million-dollar capital
campaign to build a new campus for individuals with intellectual and developmental
disabilities, a project she calls “a defining moment” in her professional journey.
At GC, her priorities are clear: complete funding for the new Health Sciences Education
Center, deepen community partnerships, and strengthen the culture of philanthropy
among alumni, donors and local stakeholders.
“Fundraising, to me, is about much more than dollars,” said Bates. “It’s about
relationships, shared values and stories that connect people to purpose. Every gift, no
matter the size, helps open a door for a student. That’s what drives me.”
In her new role, Bates plans to build on the college’s strong foundation of access and
equity, particularly through the Universal Access Scholarship Program, UA Plus, and
the UA Basic Needs Fund.
“These programs are more than scholarships,” said Bates. “They are lifelines, providing
everything from tuition support to housing, food and transportation. They reflect a
holistic view of what students truly need to thrive.”
She also sees great potential in GC’s expanding academic and workforce programs,
especially those tied to healthcare, industry and regional development.
“The bachelor’s degrees in Nursing and Healthcare Management, and the growth of the
Health Sciences Education Center are transformational for this region,” said Bates.
“This is a moment for the community to rally around the college and invest in something
that will have lasting impact on families, local healthcare systems and our economy.”
Above all, Bates wants the community to know she’s here to listen, learn and build
lasting relationships rooted in trust and shared purpose.
“Galveston College is more than a campus, it’s a launchpad for dreams, a partner in
regional progress and a lifeline for so many,” said Bates. “I am honored to join this
community and excited to invite others into the college’s story. Whether you’re an alum,
a donor, a student, or a neighbor, your voice and support matter. Together, we can
grow something truly extraordinary.”
For more information about the Office of Development and Galveston College
Foundation, visit https://gc.edu/about-gc/administration/foundation-
development/index.php, call 409-944-1303, or email lbates@gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE AND GALVESTON COLLEGE FOUNDATION
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.
The Galveston College Foundation exists to support and enhance the ability of
Galveston College to achieve its mission of advancing people’s lives through lifelong
learning.
#
CUTLINE:
With nearly two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, Linda Bates will take the
helm of Galveston College’s fundraising and community engagement efforts as the
college’s new executive director of the Office of Development and Galveston College
Foundation.