Faith On Parade

Sunday afternoons with my Mom were very special, whether we spoke just a few words or many. And the simplest conversations often bring the greatest revelations.

When I’m listening with my “spiritual” ears on, then the eyes of my heart are opened to the real Truth!

I recall one year when she attended the Brazoria County Fair parade with friends, and other residents from the assisted living facility where she resided.

The next day I asked her how it went, she clapped her hands and exclaimed, “Oh we had such a good time! They sat us in a nice shady spot …” Then she paused and lowered her voice.

“But Brenda, I thought the thing would NEVER start!!! Just when I was about to give up, we could hear the music coming from waaaay down the road! “

I replied, “Well mom, actually the parade started at the other end of town, it was on it’s way the whole time, it just took a while for it to reach you. But it was on it’s way all right.”

Right then I had this thought cross my mind, “this is a great analogy of how prayer works!!!”

When we pray in line with the word/promises of God the prayer is on it’s way in the spiritual world, even though we may not have seen it manifested yet in the physical realm.

But it’s on it’s way!!!

That is how faith works for us. We have to actually see (with our spiritual eyes) what we are praying for taking place in our hearts first, that’s when the life of our prayer/request/belief begins.

Many people are hoping for the best, but expecting the worst. They don’t really believe the parade ever started, until they can see it. So, many times we give up before it gets here and we miss it! We cancel it! With our own doubt/unbelief and most importantly- our words.

So, don’t pack up your lawn chairs and leave before your parade reaches you!!

No matter what your thoughts say, or other people might say. Don’t look at your circumstances, keep your eyes on the promises of God, and wait.

It’s on it’s way!!!

Don’t give up!!

It could be right around the corner.

And if you listen real close you can even hear the music from waaaay down the road!

So park your lawn chair under the shadow of the Almighty God, and start clapping your hands to the beat.

The Victory March!!!

Thank-you Lord Jesus!!!

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. For by it the elders obtained a good testimony. By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible.” Hebrews 11:1-6 NKJV

“Therefore I say to you, whatever things you ask when you pray, believe that you receive them and you will have them.” Mark 11:24 NKJV

