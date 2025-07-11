In Our Prayers 

July 1

Earline Willis

July 2

Clifton Frank

Gail Perry

Stephanie Murphree

July 3

Louie Jones

July 4

Davida Chamberlin-Elliott

David Dirks

Jessica Narcisse

Mary Bonario

July 5

Patricia Johnson

July 6

Iris Alessi

Jerry Doraty

Linda Taylor

William Art Rose

James Sutherland

July 8

Edna Patterson

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.