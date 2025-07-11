Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 79 degrees. Water temperatures are hanging in the upper 70s. Water levels are slow-moving back and forth with a moderate amount of sargassum washing in on the surf. People are catching plenty of redfish, gafftop, and black drum everywhere. There are pleasure of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, sheepshead, and crabs caught along the jetty. The bigger stingrays and sharks are definitely in full swing, and a few close to state records have been landed. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 85 degrees. 8,330 CFS discharge into Trinity Bay. San Jacinto at Highway 90 is 2540 CFS. Water is improving with more catches reported north of Smith Point. The water is improving at the Oil Lease and the Blue Water Atoll as the Trinity River descend. The spillway is even getting some love lately. La Porte and Kemah down to Eagle Point are really good holding heavy concentrations of fish. Redfish, and flounder are great on live shrimp under a popping cork married with a rod in medium action to handle the larger redfish. Trout are absolutely crushing croakers and imitation shad in the sparkle chartreuse color on a ⅜ ounce jig head bouncing hard off the bottom in 6-9 feet of water in current, near rocks and shell. Great catches of drum and sheepshead are plentiful on rock lines with shrimp as well. Be safe and always wear your kill switch! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees. Better numbers of larger snapper have been caught in the 15-30 pounds. Few kingfish come from the offshore waters along with dorado and ling. The jetties, lower and west Galveston Bay remain good for speckled trout on live natural baits and artificial lures. Reefs in east Galveston bay, particularly those along the south shoreline holding fair numbers of speckled trout. Middle and upper Galveston bay catches continue to improve for speckled trout as the salinity levels rise. Good numbers of black drum, sheepshead, and a few redfish being caught along the spoil islands. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Surface water temperature is 86 degrees. This past week we have burned a good deal of gas and time taking the 40 minute ride over to the jetties to find a solid morning trout bite. We are utilizing Mirror Lure suspending hard baits, swimbaits, and tails with 1/8 ounce heads in light colors. Our clients are still enjoying excellent success using Fish Smack Popping corks with a 1-2 foot leader above shrimp imitation lures, as well as Salt & Pepper Tails by WacAttack as the day progresses over oyster reefs. The Topwater bite has still been good when utilized on our early morning and late afternoon trips, so if you like throwing walking baits, now is a great time to get on the water and make it happen. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 87 degrees. Better numbers of larger snapper have been caught in the 15-30 pounds. Few kingfish come from the offshore waters along with dorado and ling. The jetties, lower and west Galveston Bay remain good for speckled trout on live natural baits and artificial lures. Reefs in east Galveston bay, particularly those along the south shoreline holding fair numbers of speckled trout. Middle and upper Galveston bay catches continue to improve for speckled trout as the salinity levels rise. Good numbers of black drum, sheepshead, and a few redfish being caught along the spoil islands. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees. Better numbers of larger snapper have been caught in the 15-30 pounds. Few kingfish come from the offshore waters along with dorado and ling. The jetties, lower and west Galveston Bay remain good for speckled trout on live natural baits and artificial lures. Reefs in east Galveston bay, particularly those along the south shoreline holding fair numbers of speckled trout. Middle and upper Galveston bay catches continue to improve for speckled trout as the salinity levels rise. Good numbers of black drum, sheepshead, and a few redfish being caught along the spoil islands. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.37 feet above pool. Discharge at 59 bridge in Humble is 929 CFS. Water in East Fork and Luces Bayou is starting to clear. Now, or in the near future is the time to smack the crappie on the flats off the main channels in 8-14 feet of water tight to structure. Throw that hand tied silver jig right on their forehead to entice a bite. Largemouth bass are starting to group up on docks and can be targeted in drains, or rocks near deeper water eating grubs, worms, crankbaits and chatterbaits. White bass are slowly gathering on humps and sandbars hitting pet spoons and vertical jigging slabs. Catfish are decent on fresh caught shad using jug lines off the river channels. Be safe and always wear your kill switch! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 86 degrees. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum daily. The sheepshead are around structures and piers. Wade fishing along the levee or anywhere from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.