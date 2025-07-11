Pair of Astros to Shine Bright in Atlanta

The All-Star Break is upon us and will continue through Thursday. The American League West Division-leading Astros will have two players in Atlanta for the annual All-Star Game, which will be held on Tuesday.

Sunday: The Astros close out the first half of the regular season with a 1:10 PM matchup against the visiting Rangers. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Also, the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft begins at 6 PM on ESPN. Houston will have the 21st overall pick in the first round. It will be the only selection the Astros will have among the first 75 overall.

Monday: No games scheduled today.

Tuesday: There will be a pair of Astros representing the team for the 2025 All-Star Game, which is held in Atlanta and will be aired on KRIV26 beginning at 6 PM. Third baseman Isaac Paredes and starting pitcher Hunter Brown are part of the American League All-Star team. Shortstop Jeremy Pena was selected but will miss the All-Star Game due to an injury.