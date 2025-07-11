Home NewsSportsPair of Astros to Shine Bright in Atlanta
Sports

Pair of Astros to Shine Bright in Atlanta

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

The All-Star Break is upon us and will continue through Thursday. The American League West Division-leading Astros will have two players in Atlanta for the annual All-Star Game, which will be held on Tuesday.

Sunday: The Astros close out the first half of the regular season with a 1:10 PM matchup against the visiting Rangers. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show. 

Also, the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft begins at 6 PM on ESPN. Houston will have the 21st overall pick in the first round. It will be the only selection the Astros will have among the first 75 overall. 

Monday: No games scheduled today. 

Tuesday: There will be a pair of Astros representing the team for the 2025 All-Star Game, which is held in Atlanta and will be aired on KRIV26 beginning at 6 PM. Third baseman Isaac Paredes and starting pitcher Hunter Brown are part of the American League All-Star team. Shortstop Jeremy Pena was selected but will miss the All-Star Game due to an injury.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN KITCHEN/HOUSTON WEST LOOP IS TITLE SPONSOR OF THEINAUGURAL GALVESTON COUNTY...

Astros Seek to Avoid Ranger Danger

James Francis hosted his Celebrity Golf Tournament

Home Runs or Goals? Houston Gets to Choose on Saturday

There are now five new faces in the SFHS Coaching family!

The Quiet Days of June…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close