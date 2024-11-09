All-America Cities, Texas City and La Marque, are teaming up to help Hurricane Helene & Milton survivors.

Items needed include:
Shelf-stable food, milk, juice and sports drinks.
Work Gloves
Cleaning Supplies
Heavy Duty Trash Bags
Storage Totes
Items will be collected from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12. Items can be dropped off at:
Fire Station #1, 1725 25th St. in Texas City
Fire Admin Building, 5715 Texas Ave in La Marque
Catholic Charities will ship items for distribution to families in locations where help is needed most. Together we can help rebuild lives and restore hope!
Please let me know if you have any questions,
Agueda Jimenez
Communication Specialist
City of La Marque
1111 Bayou Road
La Marque, Texas 77568
C: 409-572-9915