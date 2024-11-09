Home NewsCommunityDonations All-America Cities, Texas City and La Marque, are teaming up to help Hurricane Helene & Milton survivors.
Items needed include:

Items needed include:

Shelf-stable food, milk, juice and sports drinks.

Work Gloves

Cleaning Supplies

Heavy Duty Trash Bags

Storage Totes

Items will be collected from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12. Items can be dropped off at:

Fire Station #1, 1725 25th St. in Texas City

Fire Admin Building, 5715 Texas Ave in La Marque

Catholic Charities will ship items for distribution to families in locations where help is needed most. Together we can help rebuild lives and restore hope!

Please let me know if you have any questions, 

Agueda Jimenez

Communication Specialist

City of La Marque

1111 Bayou Road

La Marque, Texas 77568

C: 409-572-9915

Leave a Comment

