Governor Abbott Announces $10,000 Reward For Individual Connected To ICE Facility Ambush

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Benjamin Hanil Song, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the July 4, 2025, attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas. During this attack, an Alvarado police officer was shot and wounded. The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Song to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

“The targeted attacks against our federal law enforcement officers is a crime and must end,” said Governor Abbott. “Criminals such as Benjamin Hanil Song will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I encourage Texans with information to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. Texas is and always will be a law-and-order state.”

On Tuesday, warrants were issued out of Johnson County for Song’s arrest for aiding terrorism, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and engaging in organized crime. Yesterday, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Song in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, after he was charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The suspect, Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, is described as an Asian male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to the state reward, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $25,000, bringing the total reward amount up to $35,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law regardless of how tips are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.

