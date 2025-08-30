Labor Day Offers Daytime Baseball in Houston

The Labor Day weekend concludes with the Astros finishing a four-game set against the Angels on Monday afternoon. Tuesday is filled with the usual dose of volleyball and tennis, although District 24-6A teams will wait until Wednesday to get their week started.

Sunday: The Astros host the Angels at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: The Astros host the Angels at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: Volleyball play begins at 5:30 PM with Clear Falls at Crosby and Dickinson at Elkins, followed by Ball at Crawford, Santa Fe at Clear Creek, Danbury at Hitchcock, and O’Connell at La Marque.

In tennis, Ball at Iowa Colony and Friendswood at La Porte start at 4 PM.

The Astros open a series against the visiting Yankees at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30 PM. The game will also be televised on TBS.