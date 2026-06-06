Astros Pack up Bags for Road Trip

The Astros begin a six-game road trip beginning Monday with three against AL West rival Los Angeles. They will use Thursday as a travel day to reach Kansas City, where they will spend the weekend taking on the Royals.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their homestand with a 1:10 PM start against the Athletics. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: A trip out West await the Astros as they begin a three-game set at the Angels. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 8 PM, leading into the first pitch at 8:38 PM.

Tuesday: Game two of the series between the Astros and Angels begins at 8:38 PM, with Space City Home Network starting coverage at 8 PM with the pregame show.