La Marque kicked off the season with a 49-38 home win over Huffman-Hargrave. The Cougars got a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Aaron Walker, while Cayden Ward added a 99-yard kickoff return for a score. The Coogs will go for an 2-0 start on Saturday when they visit Wheatley at 6 PM.
