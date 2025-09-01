Missouri receiver and Dickinson alum Marquis Johnson got his season off to a strong start with five catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 61-6 win over Central Arkansas. Johnson scored the Tigers’ first touchdown of the season on a 49-yard reception from Beau Pribula.
Missouri receiver and Dickinson alum Marquis Johnson got his season off to a strong start
131
Missouri receiver and Dickinson alum Marquis Johnson got his season off to a strong start with five catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 61-6 win over Central Arkansas. Johnson scored the Tigers’ first touchdown of the season on a 49-yard reception from Beau Pribula.
Missouri receiver and Dickinson alum Marquis Johnson got his season off to a strong start with five catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 61-6 win over Central Arkansas. Johnson scored the Tigers’ first touchdown of the season on a 49-yard reception from Beau Pribula.