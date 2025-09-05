This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Olivia and Olivia.

Meet Olivia (039437) a 2 year old Pit Bull mix who has been waiting at the shelter for 247 days. She’s a sweet, gentle girl who gets along well with other dogs and just wants a place to belong. Olivia has a kind spirit and is ready to share her love with a family of her own. She’s been patient for so long—now she’s hoping someone will see her and give her the forever home she’s been waiting for.

Give a big hello to Olivia (A041450) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a bright Calico coat. Olivia is about 2 year old, playful and flirty but past the teenage “zoomies”. She has a sweet and friendly demeanor. About that wonderful Calico coat – lots of white underneath, bold black patches and brightened with orange. Olivia is a beauty from her pale gold eyes, to her pink nose to the white tip of her tail. If you have been waiting for just the right kitty with looks and personality, hurry on in and ask to meet Olivia.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Olivia and Oliva will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 9th – Sept 13th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.