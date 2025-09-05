Fiesta Comunidad Returns to COM for Third Year of Culture, Food and Fun

(Texas City, TX) — Colorful performances, lively music and family-friendly fun will fill College of the Mainland (COM) during the third annual Fiesta Comunidad, a COM community celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. This free event takes place Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot F.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a performance by the Clear Creek Mariachi Band, followed by traditional Aztec dances from Danza Azteca Xiuhollin Huehuecoyotl. Throughout the day, families can enjoy bounce houses, train rides, authentic food and interactive activities that highlight Hispanic culture and traditions.

“College of the Mainland is proud to host Fiesta Comunidad as part of our Hispanic Heritage Month events,” said Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer, COM President. “It reflects our commitment to honoring culture and strengthening community connections.”

In addition to the cultural festivities, COM will host its Health Careers Open House & Community Health Fair in the STEM Building, showcasing COM’s healthcare career opportunities and featuring local health and wellness organizations offering resources to the community.

Fiesta Comunidad is free and open to the public. All are invited to bring family and friends to enjoy a day filled with culture, entertainment and community. For more info visit com.edu/fiesta.

Photo: Danza Azteca Xiuhollin Huehuecoyotl perform traditional Aztec dances during Fiesta Comunidad 2024