Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation Launches “Refuge to Restoration” Campaign, Inviting Public to “Sponsor a Step” to Honor Hurricane Survivors

BOLIVAR, TX – September 8, 2025 – The Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation is launching a new fundraising campaign

to preserve the historic tower that twice provided refuge during catastrophic hurricanes. The “Refuge to Restoration:

One Step at a Time” initiative invites the public to become part of the lighthouse’s legacy by sponsoring one of the

cast-iron steps that saved 125 lives during the devastating 1900 storm.

One hundred and twenty-five years ago, on the day of the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history, a remarkable act of

fate occurred. As a monstrous storm tore through Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula, leaving over 6,000 people killed,

exactly 125 people found their only sanctuary on the winding, cast-iron steps of the Bolivar Point Lighthouse. They rode

out the storm in the steadfast tower, a beacon of hope and a symbol of human survival amidst unimaginable devastation.

Now, 125 years later, we are honoring their story by restoring the light that guided them.

“The stories of the survivors who found sanctuary on those steps are the very heart of the lighthouse’s legacy,”

said Amy Chase, Executive Director of the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation. “By sponsoring a step, you’re not just

funding a restoration project; you’re becoming a part of this incredible story and ensuring it’s never forgotten. You are

helping us honor those who survived and restore the light that guided them.”

The campaign aims to raise vital funds for the full restoration of the lighthouse. Each step sponsorship is a $5,000

contribution that will directly support critical projects, including rebuilding the top of the tower, repairing the masonry and

ironwork, and installing a new beacon light. Donors will receive permanent recognition within the lighthouse, a lasting

testament to their commitment to preservation.

To Sponsor a Step and learn more please visit:

● Sponsor a Step: https://bplf-step-sponsor-donation.cheddarup.com

● Watch our “Refuge to Restoration: One Step at a Time” video: https://youtu.be/XzBTkYHaC8c