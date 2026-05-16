Lone Star Flight Museum’s Second Annual Clay Shoot Tournament  Raises Nearly $80,000 for Education and Aircraft Preservation

Presented by Gordy & Sons Outfitters and Mach Industrial Group

HOUSTON, Texas (May 13, 2026) The Lone Star Flight Museum’s Second Annual Clay Shoot Tournament, presented by Gordy & Sons Outfitters and Mach Industrial Group, successfully raised nearly $80,000. Proceeds support the museum’s STEM-related educational programs, exhibits, historic aircraft and mission to inspire future generations to pursue careers in aviation.

Held on Thursday, May 7, at the Greater Houston Sports Club, event chair and LSFM Board Member Shaun Gordy and committee members Brian Antweil, Steve Biegel, Matt Davis, Butch Mach, Robert Partin and Robert Wagnon welcomed nearly 100 players of varying skill levels to compete across a dozen shooting stations, along with mulligan opportunities and flurry side games.

Silent auction items and shotgun squares added to the day’s excitement, followed by lunch and awards ceremony.

The following awards were presented:

1st Place Team: Mach Industrial Group

2nd Place Team: Robert Wagnon’s team

Top Scoring Male: Andrew Gauthier

Top Scoring Female: Holly Hearn

Top Flurry Team: Mach Industrial Group

Anna Hawley, Lone Star Flight Museum president and chief executive officer, and event chair Gordy thanked all board members who contributed to the success of the sporting clays tournament, along with golf cart sponsors Howard Tellepsen and Crady Jewett McCulley & Houren LLP and station sponsors Gensler, Harvey Cleary, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, Paradigm Construction, PNC Private Bank, RDLR Architects, Strategic Construction, Studio RED Architects and Transwestern.

To support the Lone Star Flight Museum, learn more about STEM education programs and events, please visit LoneStarFlight.org or call the development office at 346-352-7678.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501(c)(3) aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements of Texas aviation history while educating and inspiring youth. The 130,000 square foot museum is home to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame and a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight through warbird rides and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused educational programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Monday through Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12, with discounts available for seniors and military members. Thanks to the generous support of ExxonMobil, Free Museum Days are offered on Tuesdays through 2026 (advance registration is required). Members and children under the age of 4 are admitted free. For details, visit LoneStarFlight.org, call 346-708-2517 and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.