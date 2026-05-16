Vision Dinner Planned to Restore Harbour Playhouse

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

You can hardly miss the pair of masks staring down at you as you drive along Texas State Highway 3, whether heading north or south. The building sits on the east side of the highway, just a few feet from the roadway. Is it a relic from days gone by, or is it a treasure worthy of saving?

The golden masks protruding from the front of the building have long represented dramatic productions. One is happy and symbolizes joy; the other is sad, representing tragedy. Together, they capture the essence of theatre, allowing audiences to experience stories ranging from joyful productions like Mamma Mia! to tragic classics such as Romeo and Juliet.

Though the masks have lost much of their former sheen, they still convey that the building was once a significant contributor to the theatre world along Highway 3.

The question is: Can the building in Dickinson, Texas, be saved?

The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center Executive Director Charles Marcus believes it is worth trying to preserve the historic structure for future use as a community musical performance center.

Originally the building opened in 1941 as a movie theater becoming a cornerstone of the Dickinson community for decades.

In the 1990’s under the leadership of Mrs. Bennie Nipper the movie theater was converted to a community theater and named the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse. Marcus said Nipper’s dedication made the theater a home for local talent and storytelling.

Today, the building faces urgent structural challenges, including significant roof failure, placing the historic venue at risk of permanent closure.

Marcus said the goal is for the building to one day host young musical performers while serving as a home for music education and live productions.

“It will be an arts hub for all of Galveston County,” said Marcus.

“This is not just about saving a building,” Marcus said. “This is about creating a place where kids can discover their purpose, develop their talents, and experience opportunities they otherwise might never have. This is about legacy — and what we choose to leave behind for the next generation.”

Recently, Marcus said he met with the design firm Engineering Ministries International.

“After our meeting, I am excited to share that they are fully onboard with our efforts and inspired by the vision we have for restoring the Harbour Playhouse into a lasting place of service, creativity, mentorship, and opportunity for the community,” Marcus shared on social media.

To bring this vision to reality, funds must be raised. One of the first fundraising efforts will be a dinner event.

“An Evening of Vision and Impact” will be held Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Westgrove Event Venue. To register or learn more, visit Vision Dinner.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear the full vision for the Harbour Playhouse restoration, along with updates on the success of The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center. They will also hear stories from students and families about the impact TDMEC has had on their lives.

There is no admission cost for the dinner because, as Marcus explained, there will be a call to action encouraging attendees to become involved through financial contributions toward the restoration project. He encourages people to register in advance for the dinner through Vision Dinner.

TDMEC provides free music education to students in fourth grade and above, and the evening will include performances by some of the organization’s young musicians.

A hearing was held Thursday afternoon regarding the future of the building, and Marcus said an order was issued requiring the older portion of the structure to be demolished within 90 days. However, Marcus also said there are plans to appeal the decision.

“As for me, I have carried this entire project forward 100% through faith — faith that God’s plan is the ultimate plan and the best plan, especially when it comes to work we do for children and families throughout Galveston County. I do not see this as a setback. I see it as another opportunity to continue walking in faith through action,” said Marcus.

“No matter what path the Holy Spirit lays out before us, my focus remains the same: that Harbour Playhouse will one day become The Ziyanna Jones Harbour Playhouse for the Arts — the premier destination in Texas where young people can sing, dance, perform, create, and share their talents on stage for generations to come.”

Dinner will be served as planned, and supporters are invited to attend and join in the journey of reviving the playhouse on Highway 3 in Dickinson, Texas.