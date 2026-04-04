Home NewsCommunityFundraiserLeague City Rotary Club to Host “Vegas Nights” Casino Fundraiser on April 10
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League City Rotary Club to Host “Vegas Nights” Casino Fundraiser on April 10

by Publisher
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League City, TX – The League City Rotary Club is proud to announce its annual Vegas Nights Casino Fundraiser, taking place on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM at The Ballpark at League City.

This exciting evening will bring the energy and entertainment of Las Vegas to the local community, featuring casino-style gaming, a silent auction, prizes, food, and drinks—all in support of meaningful community initiatives.

Proceeds from Vegas Nights directly benefit local scholarships, educational programs such as elementary book vending machines, teacher recognition awards, monthly food distributions, and other charitable projects that serve families throughout League City and Galveston County.

Tickets and additional event details can be found online at:
https://leaguecityrotary.com/events/2026-vegas-nights-casino-fundraiser

About the League City Rotary Club
The League City Rotary Club is a service organization dedicated to improving lives through local and global initiatives. Through fundraising events like Vegas Nights, the club continues to support education, fight hunger, and strengthen the community.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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