League City Rotary Club to Host “Vegas Nights” Casino Fundraiser on April 10

League City, TX – The League City Rotary Club is proud to announce its annual Vegas Nights Casino Fundraiser, taking place on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM at The Ballpark at League City.

This exciting evening will bring the energy and entertainment of Las Vegas to the local community, featuring casino-style gaming, a silent auction, prizes, food, and drinks—all in support of meaningful community initiatives.

Proceeds from Vegas Nights directly benefit local scholarships, educational programs such as elementary book vending machines, teacher recognition awards, monthly food distributions, and other charitable projects that serve families throughout League City and Galveston County.

Tickets and additional event details can be found online at:

https://leaguecityrotary.com/events/2026-vegas-nights-casino-fundraiser

About the League City Rotary Club

The League City Rotary Club is a service organization dedicated to improving lives through local and global initiatives. Through fundraising events like Vegas Nights, the club continues to support education, fight hunger, and strengthen the community.