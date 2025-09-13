Home NewsCommunityHealthCOM to Host Health Careers Open House and Community Health Fair Sept. 20
Health

COM to Host Health Careers Open House and Community Health Fair Sept. 20

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) will host a Health Careers Open House and Community Health Fair on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the COM STEM Building. Visitors can explore programs in Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Surgical Technology, Dental Hygiene and other health professions. They will also have the chance to meet students and faculty and connect with local health organizations offering free resources.

The Community Health Fair will bring together area health and wellness organizations to share information and support. Among the highlights are the Galveston County Regional Blood Center and the University of Texas Medical Branch Mammography Van, which will provide free mammography screenings on site.

“Whether you’re considering a new career in health care, searching for resources to support your family’s well-being, or simply curious about what COM has to offer, this event is a wonderful place to start,” said Candace Holmes, COM enrollment coach.

The open house and health fair will be held alongside Fiesta Comunidad, COM’s free community celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month. Fiesta Comunidad will feature live music, cultural performances and family-friendly activities.

Both events are free and open to the public, giving families, prospective students and neighbors a chance to enjoy the festivities, explore career options in health care and connect with valuable community resources.

For more information on the Health Careers Open House and Community Health Fair, contact (409) 933-8286. For more information on Fiesta Comunidad, visit com.edu/fiesta.

Photo 1: Young community member receives blood pressure reading by local health organization

Photo 2: Dental Hygiene students welcome and educate visitors on proper brushing technique

Photo 3: The UTMB 3D mobile mammography van stationed in Parking Lot F

College of the Mainland is a learning-centered, comprehensive community college dedicated to student success and the intellectual and economic prosperity of the diverse communities we serve. Taxing districts include the independent school districts of Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/La Marque. Its service area includes League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Bacliff and San Leon.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Local Nonprofit Provides More Than Pedicures

Galveston College strengthens EMS program with new director

Gulf Coast Blood Unveils New Donor Center, Expands to Support Medical Research

Texans for Clean Water

Texans for Clean Water!

Pharmacists Can Do More to Keep Texas Healthy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper