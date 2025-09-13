Local Nonprofit Provides More Than Pedicures

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

When Bridgett came to Texas with her two daughters in 2019 to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family and help with her mother’s recovery from pending knee surgery, she had no intention of founding a nonprofit that would provide medical pedicures.

However, upon arriving at her mother’s home, Bridgett had a bad headache.

“My head was hurting all the way along the drive,” Bridgett said.

Nonetheless, she was accustomed to getting headaches, so she didn’t give this one much thought.

Bridgett’s mother did though. Believing her daughter’s condition was more than a bad headache, she insisted that Bridgett get medical attention. Mamas sometimes know best, and this time, Bridgett’s mother did.

Within just a couple of days of arriving at her mother’s house, Bridgett was in emergency surgery for an acute subdural hematoma at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

“I had a brain bleed,” Bridgett said in an almost nonchalant manner.

She didn’t spend much time talking with me about the trauma of this condition preferring instead to focus on how her life changed after her medical emergency.

Surgery went well, but Bridgett had to heal, and her mom had to have knee surgery, so Bridgett’s daughter Dominique assisted both her mother and her grandmother in their recoveries.

With recovery behind her, Bridgett was ready to get back to work. She had worked at the management level in call centers. However, she didn’t return to Kansas City or to working in call centers. Rather, she returned to working as a nail technician and opened a nail salon in her mother’s home.

Next, she began to care for the hands of women in senior living centers.

“I didn’t do feet — only hands,” Bridgett said.

That changed when a 74-year-old client asked if Bridgett would give her husband a pedicure. Bridgett’s usual response was blocked out of her mind. In its place, a new thought came over her.

“I heard clearly, ‘Who are you to not do feet? If Jesus Christ can wash people’s feet, then you sure can,'” Bridgett said.

That moment was when Bridgett began her journey into becoming an advanced medical nail technician and a certified podiatric medical assistant.

Now, Bridgett, with the assistance of Dominique, is providing medical pedicures for seniors, for people without homes and/or insurance, and for those who are underinsured.

“We offer foot care in all areas where there are people who can’t afford or don’t have access to foot care,” Bridgett said. “We go to community centers, churches, VA centers, homes of people and wherever we are called.”

Do as I Have Done is the name of the nonprofit Bridgett founded, and through this organization, she is developing her ministry to serve as Christ did by caring for people’s feet.

“We go all over Galveston, Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties taking care of people’s feet,” Bridgett said.

I had the chance to observe her while she provided for one of her clients, who was very grateful for the service.

“This is divine intervention because she can inspect my feet and see what they need!” exclaimed Gloria, a woman with diabetes who uses a wheelchair for mobility.

Because of her training, Bridgett can spot medical problems early. Having this skill can help clients get treatment for health issues sooner than they might have otherwise.

Most items Bridgett and Dominique use in in their pedicure sessions are disposable, and what they can’t dispose of, they sanitize with an autoclave machine. The products they use are designed for healthy foot care, including any nail polish. The polish they use is antifungal.

And foot care is not all there is to their ministry, she and her daughter explained.

“We are providing foot care, but while we are with people, we are meant to be a blessing, and we provide prayer and support in their spiritual journey,” Dominique shared.

Not only did Bridgett gain skills as a medical podiatric assistant, but also the change in her life’s work inspired her to complete a degree in nonprofit management at Colorado Christian University.

With what she learned from earning this degree and the skills she used in her former career in call center management, Bridgett is quickly directing Do as I Have Done so that it is growing and becoming an exciting and invaluable addition to the region.

Bridgett and her daughter are eager to serve more clients. Therefore, they encourage individuals to reach out to them about the possibility of being blessed by the gifts they’ve received. They also welcome opportunities to speak to groups about foot health. If you would like more information, you can find it at doasihavedone.org or call 713-588-0331.