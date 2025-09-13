Members of the Dickinson girls soccer team took part in the annual Gator Run. The event provided an opportunity for the Gators to get extra workout time as they gear up for the start of the 2025-26 season, which begins in December.
Dickinson girls soccer team took part in the annual Gator Run
