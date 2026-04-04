Both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams of Dickinson High School received their share of honors when the District 24-6A teams were announced. The Gators girls had four players on the first and second teams, and added eight players to the district’s All-Academic team. The boys were highlighted by Ethan Garcia being named the 24-6A Defensive Player of the Year while having three players each on both the first and second teams.
Boys & Girls at Dickinson High School received their share of honors when the District 24-6A teams
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