Magnificent Monday for Astros, Texans

Monday night will see the national spotlight on both the Astros and Texans. The Astros face the Rangers in a series that will help determine the American League West Division crown, while a pair of former Ball standouts have a homecoming of sorts when the Buccaneers meet the Texans on Monday Night Football.

Sunday: The Cowboys welcome the Giants at noon, a matchup that can be seen on KRIV26.

The Astros visit the Braves at 12:35 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at noon with the pregame show.

Monday: The Astros open a series against a visiting Rangers team that is within striking distance of gaining the American League West lead. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM, leading into the first pitch at 7:10 PM.

The Texans have the Monday Night Football spotlight on them as they welcome the Buccaneers, who come with Ball alums Mike Evans and Zyon McCollum. KTRK13 and ESPN will have the game at 7:20 PM.

Tuesday: High school volleyball begins at 5 PM with La Marque at Brazosport, followed at 6 PM with Dickinson at Clear Brook, Deer Park at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, and Clear Springs at Clear Lake. La Porte at Ball, Iowa Colony at Santa Fe, and Friendswood at Texas City begin at 6:30 PM.

In tennis, Clear Springs at Deer Park and Dickinson at Clear Lake begin at 3 PM, followed by Clear Falls at Clear Creek at 3:45 PM. Friendswood at Ball and Texas City at La Porte begin at 4 PM.

The middle game of the Rangers-Astros series begins at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.