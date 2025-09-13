Home NewsSportsMagnificent Monday for Astros, Texans
Sports

Magnificent Monday for Astros, Texans

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Monday night will see the national spotlight on both the Astros and Texans. The Astros face the Rangers in a series that will help determine the American League West Division crown, while a pair of former Ball standouts have a homecoming of sorts when the Buccaneers meet the Texans on Monday Night Football. 

Sunday: The Cowboys welcome the Giants at noon, a matchup that can be seen on KRIV26.

The Astros visit the Braves at 12:35 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at noon with the pregame show. 

Monday: The Astros open a series against a visiting Rangers team that is within striking distance of gaining the American League West lead. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM, leading into the first pitch at 7:10 PM.

The Texans have the Monday Night Football spotlight on them as they welcome the Buccaneers, who come with Ball alums Mike Evans and Zyon McCollum. KTRK13 and ESPN will have the game at 7:20 PM.

Tuesday: High school volleyball begins at 5 PM with La Marque at Brazosport, followed at 6 PM with Dickinson at Clear Brook, Deer Park at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, and Clear Springs at Clear Lake. La Porte at Ball, Iowa Colony at Santa Fe, and Friendswood at Texas City begin at 6:30 PM.

In tennis, Clear Springs at Deer Park and Dickinson at Clear Lake begin at 3 PM, followed by Clear Falls at Clear Creek at 3:45 PM. Friendswood at Ball and Texas City at La Porte begin at 4 PM.

The middle game of the Rangers-Astros series begins at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Dickinson Seeks to Build Off Signature Win

It’s Tuesday. You Know What That Means…

Busy Weekend of Football and Volleyball

Sting Family Day & Pep Rally will be held on August 16

Let the Games Begin: Volleyball Opens Regular Season Play

Are You Ready for Some (Preseason) Football?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper