Galveston College strengthens EMS program with new director

by Publisher
GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 11, 2025) – Galveston College recently hired veteran
paramedic and educator Scott Miles as its new Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
program director, bringing more than 38 years of experience in emergency care,
leadership and education to the role.
Miles began his career as a medic in the U.S. Army before transitioning into civilian
EMS, where he rose through the ranks as an EMT, paramedic and flight paramedic. He
has worked across urban, rural, and frontier settings, gaining firsthand knowledge of the
challenges and rewards of emergency care in diverse environments.
His passion for advancing EMS standards led him to education early in his career. Miles
served as a clinical educator for Flight for Life in Tyler, and later as director of Clinical
and Educational Services for a large ambulance service, where he developed
innovative training programs that elevated care quality and professional development.
Since 2005, he has focused on higher education, serving as program coordinator,
professor and mentor to future EMS professionals.
“EMS is about people,” said Miles. “I’ve always enjoyed helping others, and I see
teaching as an extension of that service, coaching, mentoring and building pathways for
student success.”
As director, Miles is excited to build on the program’s strong foundation while
introducing new opportunities for students. His first-year goals include launching hybrid
EMT classes and new Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) courses to better meet
community needs. He also plans to expand continuing education offerings for local EMS
professionals.
GC’s new EMS program director envisions the program leading the way in advanced
EMS training, with courses preparing graduates for specialized certifications such as
Community Paramedic (CP-C), Critical Care Paramedic (CCP-C), Tactical Paramedic
(TP-C) and Wilderness Paramedic (WP-C).

“Our field is evolving rapidly,” said Miles. “To keep our graduates competitive, we must
grow with it. That means staying student-focused, collaborating with community
partners and continuously advancing our curriculum.”
Students in the EMS program at GC benefit from high-quality instruction grounded in
decades of field and teaching experience. They receive hands-on training, mentorship,
and professional development that prepare them for careers in 911 response, critical
care transport, education and leadership.
Miles believes the program plays a vital role in the community by preparing
compassionate, clinically skilled EMS professionals.
“Our goal is to produce pre-hospital clinicians who are ready to serve, not just with
technical expertise, but with empathy and commitment to patient care,” said Miles.
“EMS is a career built on service and compassion, and you’ll never regret it.”
For more information about the EMS program at GC, call 409-944-1490, email

smiles@gc.edu, or visit https://gc.edu/academic-career-programs/allied-health-health-
sciences/ems.php.

