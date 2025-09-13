By Performing Arts Contributor Richard Tew

This past weekend was a busy one for local performing arts groups.

Last Friday, Clear Lake-based Standing Ovation Theater opened their first weekend of “Lend Me A Tenor.” From Standing Ovation’s website:

“Winner of 3 Tony Awards and 4 Drama Desk Awards, Lend Me A Tenor is set in September 1934. Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world-famous singer Tito Merelli, known as Il Stupendo, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only as the star of the opera. Tito arrives late, and through a hilarious series of mishaps, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. His pulse is so low that Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead – and in a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Merelli’s costume and fool the audience into thinking he’s Il Stupendo. Max succeeds and lives up to his idol, but Merelli regains consciousness and gets into the identical costume, ready to perform. Now two opera singers are running around in the same costume, and two women are running around in lingerie, each thinking she is with Il Stupendo. A sensation on Broadway and in London’s West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.”

The production is directed by E. Annette Forsythe and features many accomplished local performers.

Catch the last weekend of “Lend Me A Tenor” September 12-14. Standing Ovations Theater is located at 17380 El Camino Real in Clear Lake. https://standingovationtheatre.org/

Cast members include Max: Beau Bassett, Maggie: Tabitha Dorian, Henry Sauders: Tom George, Tito Merelli: Steve Walker, Maria C.: Alane Johnson, Bellhop: Edward Waddell, Diana: Teddi O’Hara, Julia: Teresa McLemore.

Photo cutline: Top: The cast of “Lend Me A Tenor” takes a bow at the end of the opening performance last Friday at Standing Ovation Theater in Clear Lake. Bottom: (From left to right) “Lend Me A Tenor” cast members Edward Waddel, C Alane Johnson, Beau Bassett and Steven Walker share a scene last Friday night during the show’s opening performance at Standing Ovation Theater in Clear Lake.

Photo credit: Richard Tew

To see more photos from the show, visit:

https://tewmedia.zenfoliosite.com/standing-ovation-theater