Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 85 degrees. Water temperatures are hanging in the 80s. Water levels are slow-moving back and forth with varying amounts of sargassum washing in on the surf. People are still catching plenty of redfish, trout, gafftop, and black drum everywhere. There are plenty of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, sheepshead, and crabs caught along the jetty. The bigger stingrays and sharks are definitely in full swing with plenty of bait along the shoreline. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Fishing in Trinity Bay has been solid the past few days, with the best action coming around structure and shoreline features, Medium-action Outlaw spinning rods have worked well for both artificials and live bait, with WAC Attack Rockhound crankbaits producing along rocky shorelines and trolling edges. This has turned up a good mix of medium to large drum, hefty sheepshead, and a few flounder near plants with strong current. Trout are staged around the wells at both the A and C leases, mostly on the down-current side, with live shrimp under a Redemption Outdoor Gear popping corn and paddle tails being effective-though boaters should use caution navigating to the wells due to numerous obstructions. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 2-85 degrees. There’s been a slight change in the weather this week with cooler air invading our area with a breeze from the northeast. Trout catches remained good on the outgoing tide in the afternoon. During the morning hours it was a bit slow, but there’s plenty of black drum and redfish that were caught on live shrimp. Best action still occurred in deep water around the spoil islands and the gas wells in the middle of Galveston Bay. Shorelines around Eagle Point produced scattered catches of trout and black drum mostly on live shrimp, but a few were taken on soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water clear; 90 degrees; 0.20 feet above pool. This week on Lake Houston, white bass have made a strong showing on the south end, especially along humps off the river channel in 12-15 feet of water, with the best action coming by trolling a 25-foot diver with a 3-foot leader and a number 12 chrome Pet Spoon tipped with a yellow feather. Largemouth bass are grouping under boat docks and biting well from mid-morning into the afternoon on grubs and worms in dark and light colors, with pink working best early. Along riprap, crankbaits in perch colors-both shallow and deep divers- are producing strikes, especially when paused or bounced off the rocks. Crappie are holding deeper in 10-14 feet in Luces’ Bayou and the East Fork, but with muddy water from recent rains, anglers need to put jigs or minnows right in front of them. Catfish remain steady on jug lines with 5-foot leaders, with fresh shad performing best kept on ice, while chicken liver and chicken hearts are also producing. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. Water temperatures are warm, and the salty water is on both sides. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum every day with some sand trout, gafftop, flounder, and croakers. Mangrove snapper and spade fish have been caught this past week. Wade fishing along the levee and mosquito island from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.