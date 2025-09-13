This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Prissy and Odin.

Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Prissy and Odin.
Give a big hello to Prissy (A041606), who is a 6 month old spayed Domestic Short Hair with a blue torbie coat.  Torbie?  Her soft blue tabby coat is flecked with peach and she likes to show off her left front toes.  Notice the winsome expression on Prissy’s pretty face.  She is a playful “teenager”, active, curious and ready for adventure.  Prissy is sweet, friendly and welcomes attention from visitors.  Come on in and ask to get acquainted with Prissy – she may be just the little Princess you’ve been looking for.

Meet Odin (A039599) a 5 year old American Bulldog mix with a big heart and a gentle spirit. He’s sweet, dog-friendly, and loves spending time with his pals. Odin has a goofy side that always brings out smiles, whether he’s playing or just hanging out. He’s ready to find his forever home where he can share his love and fun personality every day. Come on in and meet him!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Prissy and Odin will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 16th – Sept 20th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

