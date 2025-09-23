Possible early warning signs for breast cancer

Women are often their own strongest allies in the fight against breast cancer. While a strong support network can be vital when receiving treatment for breast cancer, women who have not been diagnosed with the disease still have an important role to play in combatting it and potentially reducing its impact on their lives.

The World Cancer Research Fund reports that breast cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide and the number one cancer in women across the globe. But women are not helpless against breast cancer. In fact, various organizations encourage women to take a proactive approach in relation to the disease and begin conducting routine self-examinations in young adulthood. Self-exams can uncover signs of the disease and propel treatment when it’s in its earliest stages, a point in time when breast cancer is most treatable. Though the disease does not always produce symptoms in its early stages, women can keep an eye out for these signs each day, including when conducting self-exams.

· New lump or mass: This is perhaps the most widely known symptom of breast cancer, but it’s important that women avoid jumping to conclusions should they uncover a new lump or mass during a self-exam. That’s because most breast lumps are not cancer according to the American Cancer Society. The ACS notes a painless, hard mass with irregular edges is more likely to be cancer but also acknowledges cancer-related lumps or masses can be soft, round, tender, or painful.

· Swelling of all or part of a breast: Swelling may be a sign of breast cancer even if no lump is felt.

· Skin dimpling: The dimpling that may be symptomatic of breast cancer can look like the exterior of an orange peel.

· Pain: Some women experience pain in the breast or nipple before a breast cancer diagnosis.

· Nipple retraction: This symptom is marked by the nipple turning inward.

· Skin issues on the nipple or breast: Skin on the nipple or breast may redden, dry, flake, or thicken when a woman has breast cancer.

· Nipple discharge: The discharge will be something other than breast milk.

· Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collar bone: This swelling may indicate the breast cancer has spread even before the original tumor in the breast reached a size large enough to be felt.

The ACS urges women who discover any of these symptoms to report them to a health care professional immediately. Though each symptom is not necessarily indicative of the presence of breast cancer, it’s still important to seek treatment. TF25A211