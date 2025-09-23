Home NewsCommunityEventsThe JET-PAC/Juxtapose Arts Collective are a performing arts studio/theater program in Clear Lake, hosted a performance season kickoff fundraiser at South Shore Harbor Country Club in League City
By Performing Arts Contributor Richard Tew

The JET-PAC/Juxtapose Arts Collective are a performing arts studio/theater program in Clear Lake, hosted a performance season kickoff fundraiser at South Shore Harbor Country Club in League City last Saturday night.  The event included updates about JET-PAC/Juxtapose’s successful programs and productions over the years, along with selected dance and singing pieces from past productions.  During the event, director Heather Steele reflected on the most important lesson she has learned over the last decade: “It’s about people and connections. You are dealing with people’s children and their finances, two of the most important things in their lives, and so it’s how you take care of those connections and those relationships and nourishing that.”

Photo cutline:  Top photo: The JET-PAC/Juxtapose Arts Collective Director Heather Steele (far right) with some of her dancers. From left to right: Elizabeth, Ruby, Hannah, Cara, Hannah Holguin, and Emily.  Bottom photo: The JET-PAC/Juxtapose Arts Collective dancers Miles and Sophia perform a balletic piece at last Saturday night’s performance season kickoff fundraiser at South Shore Harbor Country Club in League City.

To view more photos of the event, please visit:  https://tewmedia.zenfoliosite.com/jet-pac

For more information about The JET-PAC/Juxtapose Arts Collective, visit their website at www.thejetpac.com.

