La Marque sophomore quarterback Aaron Walker added to his already impressive numbers by throwing five touchdown passes and running for a sixth during the Cougars’ 74-12 win over Sugar Land Harmony on Thursday. Walker completed 10 of 11 passes for 247 yards as the Coogs came within a point of tying the school record for points in a single game.
Aaron Walker added to his already impressive numbers by throwing five touchdown passes and running for a sixth
267
La Marque sophomore quarterback Aaron Walker added to his already impressive numbers by throwing five touchdown passes and running for a sixth during the Cougars’ 74-12 win over Sugar Land Harmony on Thursday. Walker completed 10 of 11 passes for 247 yards as the Coogs came within a point of tying the school record for points in a single game.
La Marque sophomore quarterback Aaron Walker added to his already impressive numbers by throwing five touchdown passes and running for a sixth during the Cougars’ 74-12 win over Sugar Land Harmony on Thursday. Walker completed 10 of 11 passes for 247 yards as the Coogs came within a point of tying the school record for points in a single game.