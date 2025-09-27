Rice tight end and Dickinson alum Micah Barnett was named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy. The trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation, goes to the top college football player with the best academic, leadership, and on-field performance. It is regarded as the “Academic Heisman Trophy.”
