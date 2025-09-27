Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Results of 2025 Adopt-A-Beach Coastwide Fall Cleanup

AUSTIN — Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced the results of the 2025 Adopt-A-Beach Coastwide Fall Cleanup on Saturday, September 20, 2025. This year, 6,892 volunteers participated in the cleanup to help keep Texas beaches beautiful by removing 67,586 pounds of trash along 131.7 miles of Texas beaches.

“At the General Land Office (GLO), we pride ourselves on keeping our coasts clean, safe, and enjoyable for all Texans. I am proud of our amazing volunteers who picked up nearly 68,000 pounds of trash during the fall Coastwide cleanup this past weekend,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Adopt-A-Beach Cleanups are the heart of the GLO’s mission to preserve the beauty of Texas beaches and educate the public about the threat of marine debris to coastal communities and wildlife.”

This year’s sponsors include the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Ocean Conservancy, Valero, ExxonMobil, the Texas Coastal Management Program, SLB, Optimus Steel, Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program, and VLS Environmental Solutions.

Mark your calendars and join us in 2026 for more Adopt-A-Beach cleanups:

Friday, February 6 – South Padre Island

Saturday, February 7 – Coastal Bend

Saturday, April 18 – Coastwide

Saturday, September 19 – Coastwide

The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, more than 600,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up just over 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.