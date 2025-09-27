GALVESTON COLLEGE THEATRE PRESENTS’LIVE DRAWING: A PORTRAIT OF THE MONA LISA’

The Galveston College Theatre Department presents the comedy/drama, “Live Drawing: A Portrait of the Mona Lisa” by Jules Tasca, which will be performed Oct. 2-4 at the GC Black Box Theatre, located on the second floor of the college’s Fine Arts Building,

Room FA-207, on the main campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Admission is free and the performances are open to the public.

She is childish. She is mature beyond her years.

She is feisty. She is docile. She is clever. She is naive. She is a dozen other contradictions. She is the famous Mona Lisa.

And her painter, Leonardo DaVinci, holds the rare privilege of capturing her most elusive beauty upon the canvas.

“Live Drawing” is a speculation drama about the three years it took the famous DaVinci to paint his internationally known masterwork. Mona Lisa wants to be immortalized by the most famous artist in Europe.

DaVinci wants to create poetry on his canvas. We see DaVinci and Mona Lisa argue and debate, but they also bare their souls to each other.

Thus, a relationship that commences in enmity between artist and subject concludes in the supreme camaraderie between two friends. The bittersweet ending must come when DaVinci leaves Italy for France to become the king’s engineer, separating

him from his confidante, Lady Mona Lisa, forever.

The performance dates of “Live Drawing: A Portrait of Mona Lisa” are Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

and Oct. 4 at 3 and 7 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.

The talented cast and crew include Madeline Adams, Elijah Barrie, Lucy Bell, Fiona Burton, Gage Cormier, Aaron Gudz, Alyssa Gudz, Annie Homer, Ava Moore, Jackson Pendergrass, Isaac Pitts and Keegan Whitman. The production is directed

by Adam Brandner. “Live Drawing: A Portrait of the Mona Lisa” is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

The Galveston College Theatre Department offers a professional immersive training experience for all students within the disciplines of acting, playwrighting, directing, design, and technology. Four productions a year and a diverse range of theatre courses provides every opportunity for students to develop their theatrical skills.

Scholarships are available. For more information, please contact the GC Program Coordinator for the Performing Arts, Liz Lacy, at llacy@gc.edu.