This week's Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Tina and Cookie.

Meet Cookie (A042055) a 2 year old Blue Tick Cattle Dog with the perfect mix of energy and sweetness. She’s always ready to go—whether it’s chasing a ball, exploring the yard, or just trotting by your side. True to her breed, Cookie loves to stay busy and would thrive with someone who enjoys an active lifestyle. She’s got a big heart and plenty of love to give. Cookie’s just waiting for the right person to take her home and make her part of the family.

Give a big hello to Trina (A041449), a Domestic Short Hair with a lovely tortoiseshell coat – black dramatically sprinkled with orange. Be sure to notice her bright eyes and orange tail tip. Trina is almost 2 years old, spayed and current on her rabies vaccination. Trina’s favorite poem is “The Owl and the Pussycat” by David Lear. Going to sea in a pea-green boat doesn’t sound so great but she would like plenty of money, some honey, and a runcible spoon to eat her dinner.  Get acquainted and Trina will purr and preen while you stroke her silky-soft coat.  Maybe Trina will celebrate future special occasions dancing in the light of the moon at her fur-ever home with you.  Come meet beautiful and friendly Trina today.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Tina and Cookie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 14th – Oct 18th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

