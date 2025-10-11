100 Years Ago This Month: Historical events from November 1925

The month of November has been home to many historical events over the years. Here’s a look at some that helped to shape the world in November 1925.

· The western comedy “Go West” opens on November 1. Silent film legend Buster Keaton stars as “Friendless” and Fatty Arbuckle appears in an uncredited role.

· Sixteen people lose their lives in a small village in Wales when a dam bursts on November 2. The burst comes after five days of heavy rains.

· The Victrola Talking Machine Company introduces its new electrically-recorded phonograph records on November 2. The records can be played on the Victor Orthophonic Victrola, which cost around $95 in 1925, or the equivalent of nearly $1,700 in 2025.

· The film “The Pleasure Garden” is released on November 3. The release marks the directorial debut of English filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

· Italian Socialist Tito Zaniboni is arrested in a room at the Dragoni Hotel on November 4. The hotel is located across the street from the Chigi Palace in Rome, and Zaniboni is accused of renting a room with the intent of shooting Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini, who was scheduled to deliver a speech from the palace balcony.

· The National Hockey League awards a franchise to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 7. The club is named the Pirates, which is also the name of the city’s baseball team. The franchise moved to Philadelphia for the 1930-31 season before ceasing operations at the end of that campaign.

· The divorce trial of socialite Leonard “Kip” Rhinelander and Alice Jones begins in White Plains, New York, on November 9. At the urging of his family, Rhinelander sought an annulment of the marriage upon finding out that Jones was biracial. An annulment was never granted, but the marriage ultimately ended in divorce, and neither Rhinelander or Jones ever remarried.

· On November 10, the Archbishop of Canterbury appoints a 12-person committee of six doctors and six clergymen to investigate the veracity of faith healing.

· Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five record their first songs together on November 12. The recordings are considered highly influential for the development of jazz music.

· Polish Prime Minister Wladyslaw Grabski and his cabinet ministers resign on November 13. The mass resignations occur over a difference of opinion with the Bank Polski SA regarding economic issues plaguing the country.

· The American Basketball League opens its inaugural season on November 15. The league is the first national professional basketball league in the United States.

· General Motors purchases British auto manufacturer Vauxhall Motors for $2.5 million on November 16.

· The autopsy of Tutankhamun concludes on November 19. Limited forensic science available at the time, coupled with significant deterioration of the body, limits the findings of the autopsy.

· The luxury train the Orange Blossom Special begins operations on November 21. The train transports travelers from New York City to Miami, Florida.

· The “Hat Law” goes into effect in Turkey on November 25. The law forbids the wearing of non-western headgear, including the fez or the turban.

· A state funeral is held for Queen mother Alexandra at Westminster Abbey in London on November 27. The procession marching behind the casket includes the kings of England, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium.

· The Grand Ole Opry debuts as a radio show on November 28. Fiddler Uncle Jimmy Thompson is the first to perform on the show.

· The new Madison Square Garden on Eighth Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets in Manhattan hosts its first event on November 29. The event is a six-day bicycle race known as “Six Days of New York.” TF25B297