14th ANNUAL VETERANS JOB FAIR RETURNS TO NRG PARK ON MONDAY, NOV. 10TH

(Houston – Oct. 22, 2025) Veterans, transitioning service members, and military family are invited to join their brothers and sisters in arms and nearly 150 employers and veterans service organizations on Nov. 10 at Houston’s NRG Arena for 14th annual Hiring Red, White & You! job fair.

“Whether you are transitioning from active duty to civilian life or are a veteran looking for a new or better job, Workforce Solutions – Gulf Coast can help connect you to employers in need of your special set of skills,” said Juliet Stipeche, the agency’s executive director.

“We are especially excited that this year Hiring Red, White & You! is an official recognized event during Fleet Week Houston 2025, the first time the U.S. Navy has brought the tradition to Texas,” she added. Fleet Week Houston runs Nov. 5-12 with three naval vessels and more than 1,000 sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen in attendance, according to the event’s website.

“Combined Arms is proud to partner in this important milestone for the State of Texas, the City of Houston, and all of our amazing partner organizations making Fleet Week Houston a reality,” said Texas Veterans Network Executive Director Mia Garcia, a Marine Corps veteran. “We are committed to revolutionizing the transition from military to civilian life, and Hiring, Red, White & You is an important resource for veterans to translate their skills to a new career.”

Houston-based Republic Services is among more than 100 employers who will be looking to hire during this year’s event. “Republic Services values the unique experience, perspectives, skillsets and commitment of America’s veterans. We work with numerous organizations to find, train and hire veterans from every branch of the military, and employ thousands of veterans throughout the country. Their diverse backgrounds strengthen our teams and help us provide world-class service to our customers,” said Joe Cross, Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition with Republic Services. Republic Services will be recruiting at 21 of the 28 Hiring Red, White & You! events held across the state this year.

Other confirmed employers in Houston include Apache Industrial, Bechtel, Doggett Equipment, the City of Houston, Waukesha Pierce, several area school districts, Sysco, and construction firm Tellepsen. Employers exhibiting during HRWY must have at least 10 job openings that pay a minimum of $19.00 per hour.

This is the 14th year the regional workforce development agency has offered Hiring Red, White & You!, which is sponsored by the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Workforce Solutions, the Texas Veterans Commission, and the Texas Medical Center, with local support from the Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Houston. It is one of 28 job fairs for veterans being held across Texas in recognition of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Hiring Red, White & You! takes place Monday, Nov. 10 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at NRG Arena Hall C with FREE parking in the Blue Lot. All guests are asked to enter through Gate 10 off Kirby Drive and McNee Road. Opening ceremonies, featuring the Bellaire High School JROTC Color Guard, will run from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m., with a priority given to veterans, transitioning service members, and their families from 9:30 – 10:30. The event is free and open to the public starting at 10:30 a.m.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.wrksolutions.com/HRWY.

###

ABOUT WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS: Workforce Solutions is dedicated to keeping the Texas Gulf Coast region a great place to do business, work and live. Our employer-driven, people-focused approach elevates the economic and human potential of the region to attract and retain the best employers, afford everyone the dignity of a job, and remain indispensable to the global economy. As the public workforce system for 13 counties in the Houston-Galveston region, we work in tandem with the Texas Workforce Commission and the statewide Workforce Solutions network to maintain the state’s largest job-match database – www.WorkInTexas.com.