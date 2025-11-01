Good luck to Emily Perez as she represents Texas City High School at the UIL State Cross Country Meet today!
Your hard work, dedication and determination have brought you to this incredible moment. You’ve made your school and community proud, and we’ll all be cheering you on every step of the way! Run strong, Emily! Finish fierce!
