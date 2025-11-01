Texas City ISD 2025 Punt, Pass & Kick Champions!

Our students across grades 3–6 showed off their athletic skills, determination and sportsmanship during this year’s TCISD Punt, Pass & Kick Championship! Congratulations to all participants and our top performers!
PUNT CHAMPIONS
3rd Grade: Jayden Estrada | Lorena Pereyda
4th Grade: Steven Bledsoe | Addison Allen
5th Grade: Kevin Guidry | Cambrie Gilford
6th Grade: Jason Hilburn | Blakelee Parker
PASS CHAMPIONS
3rd Grade: Grant Dockall | Aminah Thompson
4th Grade: Eric Walker | Renessemay Taylor
5th Grade: Kevin Guidry | Cambrie Gilford
6th Grade: Deloni Munoz | Blakelee Parker
KICK CHAMPIONS
3rd Grade: Emmanuel Orta | Aminah Thompson
4th Grade: Christopher Guzman | Renessemay Taylor
5th Grade: Junior Hernandez | Cambrie Gilford
6th Grade: Adyen Gonzalez | Blakelee Parker
DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
3rd Grade: Grant Dockall | Aminah Thompson
4th Grade: Josiah Hill | Renessemay Taylor
5th Grade: Kevin Guidry | Cambrie Gilford
6th Grade: Deloni Munoz | Blakelee Parker
Congratulations to all our winners and to every student who competed with heart
and spirit! A big thank-you to Athletic Director Leland Surovik and our incredible coaches
and student athletes for organizing and running such a fun and successful event!