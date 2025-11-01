Home NewsSportsPunt, Pas & KickTexas City ISD 2025 Punt, Pass & Kick Champions!
Texas City ISD 2025 Punt, Pass & Kick Champions!

by Brandon Williams
Our students across grades 3–6 showed off their athletic skills, determination and sportsmanship during this year’s TCISD Punt, Pass & Kick Championship! Congratulations to all participants and our top performers!

PUNT CHAMPIONS
3rd Grade: Jayden Estrada | Lorena Pereyda
4th Grade: Steven Bledsoe | Addison Allen
5th Grade: Kevin Guidry | Cambrie Gilford
6th Grade: Jason Hilburn | Blakelee Parker
PASS CHAMPIONS
3rd Grade: Grant Dockall | Aminah Thompson
4th Grade: Eric Walker | Renessemay Taylor
5th Grade: Kevin Guidry | Cambrie Gilford
6th Grade: Deloni Munoz | Blakelee Parker
KICK CHAMPIONS
3rd Grade: Emmanuel Orta | Aminah Thompson
4th Grade: Christopher Guzman | Renessemay Taylor
5th Grade: Junior Hernandez | Cambrie Gilford
6th Grade: Adyen Gonzalez | Blakelee Parker
DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
3rd Grade: Grant Dockall | Aminah Thompson
4th Grade: Josiah Hill | Renessemay Taylor
5th Grade: Kevin Guidry | Cambrie Gilford
6th Grade: Deloni Munoz | Blakelee Parker
Congratulations to all our winners and to every student who competed with heart
and spirit! A big thank-you to Athletic Director Leland Surovik and our incredible coaches
and student athletes for organizing and running such a fun and successful event!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

