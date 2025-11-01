Texas State House, District 23 Gains another Republican Candidate

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Nathan Watkins, a Naval Special Warfare veteran and former City Manager of

Mont Belvieu has announced his candidacy for Texas State House, District 23.

“Texas needs proven leaders who run toward hard problems and finish the mission,” said Watkins.

“As a member of the Naval Special Boat Teams, I led combat operations supporting SEALs and other national assets on missions that achieved major successes for Joint Special Operations Command. In Iraq, I learned what courage,

discipline, and teamwork really mean. I’m ready to bring that same mindset to Austin and fight

for the people of District 23,” said Watkins.

Following his military service, Watkins returned home to Texas and continued serving his

community, as City Manager of Mont Belvieu.

As city manager he said that he championed transparency, fiscal discipline,

and results; overseeing responsible growth, improving critical infrastructure, strengthening

public safety and protecting taxpayer dollars with integrity and accountability.

“At City Hall, I saw how conservative principles deliver measurable results. Families deserve safe neighborhoods, dependable infrastructure, and a fairer tax system that lets them build a future here in Texas,” said Watkins.

Watkins served in the Naval Special Warfare community as a Special Boat Operator,

crewing high-speed combat craft alongside SEAL teams and other special operation forces.

Nathan is a husband, father of two daughters, and he said he is a man of faith committed to Texas values.

Primary elections will be held on March 3rd, 2026.