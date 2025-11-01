This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cecily and Egore.

Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cecily and Egore.
Meet Egore (A041850) a 6 year old Husky Mix with a personality as big as he is! He is cuddly, loving, and constantly has the biggest smile on his face. He is always down for treats, and will listen politely for them. Egore is ready to bring love and warmth to your home as a joyful companion. Come on in and meet him! 

Say Hello to Cecily (A042190), a five-month-old Domestic Short Hair with a Dilute Calico coat. Cecily’s blue, soft peach and white coat is a pastel version of the traditional bright Calico colors. Her delicate face and observant eyes are captivating. Cecily is sweet, curious, playful and a bit demure until acquainted.  She prefers a few minutes of attention before the purrs and cuddles begin. Beautiful to behold with a sweet disposition makes a perfect Princess kitty. Cecily is waiting for “her” family and fur-ever home. Come on in and ask to meet charming Cecily.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Cecily and Egore will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 4th – Nov 8th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

